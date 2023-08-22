A look at the first GOP Presidential Primary Debate, Trump set to skip debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our Vote 2024 Coverage, the first GOP Presidential Primary Debate is set for Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign says he plans to skip the debate and instead do interviews or other appearances, referencing his lead in the polls.

Here is a look at the Republican Presidential Candidates that will take part.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis, Vivek Rama-Swamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, will all take take part.

The debate takes place Tuesday August 23, 2023 from 9pm-11pm and will air on FOX News.

Per ABC News, the two-hour debate will air on Fox News and anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate it.

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight will have live updates online of the latest action on the debate stage as well as analysis on the biggest takeaways from the night.