‘NEW’ NEW BROOKLAND TAVERN? Future of historic West Columbia music venue unsure after building listed for sale

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the past few decades, New Brookland Tavern has been popular for live entertainment in the Midlands.

After the 123-year-old building was put up for sale, many are asking: how much longer will the music continue on State Street?

“We’re not entirely sure,” said Carlin Thompson, booking manager for New Brookland Tavern. “We’re just trying to figure out if New Brookland has a future and ensure that future generations are able to experience it how everyone else has for the past 20 years whether it’s at this location or somewhere else.”

The historic building has been put up for sale by the owners of the facility. New Brookland Tavern leases the building, which booking manager Carlin Thompson says needs several upgrades.

“Now we’re at a point where we only have one working A/C unit,” he said. “On average, it’s about 80 degrees inside. It roughly costs about 18 grand to get the building where it needs to be to be comfortable and safe for people to attend shows.”

New Brookland Tavern has set up a GoFundMe online. The venue’s owners hope to relocate to a new space or buy and renovate the current building. It’s currently listed for three quarters of a million dollars.

“We are happy to stay in this location. We love this building and the history with it. It’s been here forever. It was called New Brookland Tavern before even our owner bought it,” Thompson said. “At the same time, everything needs a fresh start.”

Whether in this building or in a new facility, the name ‘New Brookland Tavern’ will stay the same. Thompson says they will continue to provide the same live experience for Columbia music lovers.

“We’re going to still bring shows multiple days a week, whether it’s national tours or local artists, as much as possible,” the booking manager said.

Thompson points out that a larger venue would allow NBT to bring larger and more popular artists to Columbia. However, he adds that the intimate, up-close atmosphere of the shows will remain.

“People are able to interact with bands,” Thompson said. “We make it so people are able to have fun, whether it’s a hardcore, emo, country or rap show. It doesn’t matter.”

New Brookland Tavern has received multiple donations from national touring bands including The Acacia Strain and All Get Out.