Alex Murdaugh attorneys looking for new trial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh say they’ve discovered new evidence and are looking for a new trial.

In a statement, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin say they’ve filed a petition and sent a request to the South Carolina U.S. Attorney, to open a Federal investigation into the violation of Murdaugh’s civil rights.

The lawyers say in part “the serious allegations in the petition filed today speak for themselves, but we believe they explain a number of peculiarities in the 6-week trial.”

They are set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon on the motions and ABC Columbia will have a crew at the briefing to bring you the latest.

Here is ABC’s Erielle Reshef with a recap.