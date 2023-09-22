American Dream: The right questions for your next glass guy

Tyler Ryan learns about what questions you need to ask your potential new glass provider

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As with many things, if you don’t have a daily need for a service provider, changes are you don’t have “a guy” for everything you need in your rolodex. No matter what the service, when selecting a provider, there are certain questions that you want to ask to ensure that the potential provider has the right experience, licensing , and even that you both share a vision for your project.

As of late, many people have been opting to update or renovate their homes rather than simply move, due to the overall cost of buying a home. Things from the basics like new paint, to minor changes, or a full on new bathroom are commonplace and a way to increase the value of your home when the sell day comes. There aren’t many projects around the home that don’t involve glass in one form or another.

Kendra Starnes from Cutting Edge Glass in Chapin shared some tips on making the decision with Tyler Ryan. Starnes offers three things that you want to make sure you ask when deciding on a glass provider.

Do they offer a warranty and are they insured?

Is the estimate all inclusive, including material, labor, etc?

What is a realistic timeframe for completion? Does it fit your timeline based on when you want it done, or to coincide with other projects going on simultaneously?

Taking the time to ask the right questions, and get the right answers can help ensure your project is a success.

