Hundreds attend funeral for K-9 Rico, killed by Johns Island suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents and law enforcement officers from across South Carolina attended the funeral of a sled k-9 who was killed by a suspect in Johns Island, SC last week.

According to sled officials, K-9 Rico was a three-year-old Belgium Shepherd mix who was trained in tracking, searching, and helping to detain suspects.

K-9 Rico and his handler, SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III were called to a home on Johns Island in search of suspect Ernest Robert Burbage III.

SLED reports that Burbage fired a gun at a vehicle and shot SWAT team member Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath the previous day (who is currently in recovery).

SLED Chief Mark Keel says he prays for the safety of his agents daily, and K-9 Rico saved agents lives.

“On September 28th, 2023 at 2 o’clock, the Lord answered that prayer,” says Keel.

According to SLED, Burbage killed K-9 Rico before exiting the home.

Burbage then pointed a rifle at SLED team members and was shot and killed.

Hunton says he believes K-9 Rico followed SLED’s motto that day of “Here am I, send me.”

“I don’t want my partner to be gone forever. I’ll never get to see him bouncing up and down when I bring him food in the morning. I don’t want to have the memories of his last moments that I do, but nonetheless, “Here am I, send me,” Hunton says.

Hunton’s wife, SLED Special Agent Jennifer Hunton says K-9 Rico was more than just their dog.

“We loved him and he loved us. He was our family. He saved lives,” says Jennifer Hunton.

Not only were hundreds of law enforcement officers and SLED agents at K-9 Rico’s funeral, there were also over 100 canines and their handlers from around the state here to honor Rico as well.

Governor Henry McMaster and Chief Keel presented the Huntons with American flags for Rico’s service.

McMaster says there must be greater penalties for repeat criminals to prevent situations like this.

“And if he had been where he should have been, which is doing his penance in a penitentiary in a jail, this would not have happened,” McMaster says.

K-9 Rico first started with the SLED team in July 2022.