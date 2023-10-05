Weather Wise: Changing your fan direction with the seasons

Tyler Ryan explains how the changing season can signal a change in your fan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As we transition from AC to heat, a small change with your fan can help the heat be more efficient and your room more comfortable.

Many fans are designed to switch directions. There is generally a tab, or switch, or even direction selector on a remote control.

During the summertime, you should have your fan running counter clockwise, which will force the air straight down into your room, which can create a “wind chill.” As we swap over to using the heat, or when the house is a little on the cool side, change the direction to clockwise.

This change will cause the warm air that is at the ceiling along the walls, and down to the floor.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook