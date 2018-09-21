Midlands Plant and Flower Festival this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for fall blooms. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture will once again host its annual Midlands Fall Plant & Flower Festival on September 21-23.

It will take place at the State Farmers Market off Charleston Highway, in West Columbia.

From mums and pumpkins to lawn and garden accessories, there will be a variety of items on hand for visitors to the festival.

Agriculture officials also say that Clemson Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer all of your home lawn and garden questions.

The festival will be held rain or shine.

Midlands Plant & Flower Festival

September 21 – 23, 2018

Friday – Saturday • 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday • 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

South Carolina State Farmers Market

208A Wholesale Lane | West Columbia, SC