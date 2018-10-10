Wednesday morning forecast

Tyler Ryan's Wednesday morning forecast

Michael, as of early Wednesday morning is a Category 4 Hurricane and is projected to make landfall near Panama City Florida later today. The storm will continue the projected path toward the northeast, which puts the Midlands right in the cross hairs. We can expect a lot of wind, gusting to 50 MPH, along with several inches of rain.

Power outages, downed trees, and potential flooding in the usual low areas may also be a problem.

The fast moving storm will be all but over late Thursday evening.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast