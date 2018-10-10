Wednesday morning forecast

Tyler Ryan's Wednesday morning forecast
Tyler Ryan,

Michael, as of early Wednesday morning is a Category 4 Hurricane and is projected to make landfall near Panama City Florida later today.  The storm will continue the projected path toward the northeast, which puts the Midlands right in the cross hairs.  We can expect a lot of wind, gusting to 50 MPH, along with several inches of rain.

Power outages, downed trees, and potential flooding in the usual low areas may also be a problem.

The fast moving storm will be all but over late Thursday evening.

Stay tuned to ABC Columbia and be sure to download and utilize the ABC Columbia app for up to the minute information as it comes in.  Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

Categories: Todays Forecast
Share

Related

Today’s Forecast
Tuesday forecast- Tracking Hurricane Michael
Today’s Forecast
Today’s midday weather forecast

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android