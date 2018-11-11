Bubbie’s Jewish Food Extravaganza ‘Brisket and Bakery’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery is coming to Beth Shalom Synagogue on Sunday, November 11th. The Jewish food extravaganza features savory and sweet treats.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery’s 10th annual Jewish Food Extravaganza, featuring a la carte foods that are kosher, homemade and all recipes handed down from generation to generation.

Enjoy delicious, kosher, traditional Jewish foods and homemade baked goods, and according to David Goldburg, all food purchases are A`la carte. Goldburg says that entry into the event is free, and food tickets are available for sale.

Goldburg also explained that a “Bubbie” is a Jewish term for a grandmother.

You can learn more about Bubbie’s Jewish Food Extravaganza HERE.