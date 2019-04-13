Midlands Plant and Flower Festivals blooms at State Farmer’s Market

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Spring is blooming at the State Farmer’s Market for the annual Midlands Plant and Flower Festival.

You can check out the season’s plants and flowers, enjoy farmer’s market staples and get your garden ready.

April 13 – 14, 2019

Saturday • 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday • 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

South Carolina State Farmers Market

3483 Charleston Highway West Columbia, SC

For more information: https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-operations/state-farmers-markets/plant-and-flower-festivals/