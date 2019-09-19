Local Living: Greek Festival has tasty treats from Baklava to Gyros

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Everything is going Greek in our look at local living here’s Crysty Vaughan.

The 33rd annual Columbia Greek Festival kicked off Thursday.

If you’re interested in heading out there, it’s located on Sumter Street at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Columbia.

The Greek Festival runs through Sunday.

It features music, crafts Greek culture, and of course food!

For more on event times click here: http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/information/hours-location