Local Living: Holiday time with Devine Night Out and Angel Trees arriving soon

Plus, Craftsmen's Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival comes to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Christmas season will soon arrive in the Midlands and this week you have a chance to start shopping.

Mark your calendar, Devine Street is hosting its annual “Devine Night Out” Thursday, November 14.

The event offers shopping, special discounts and more.

More than 50 stores and restaurants on Devine Street will welcome guests from 5pm-8pm Thursday for the holiday event. For more information click here http://devinestreetcolumbiasc.com/

You can soon be a Santa to a child in the Midlands.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees will go up Friday, November 15 in area malls and stores.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of area children in need and some items they are hoping to get for Christmas.

If you’d like to know how to donate a gift just click here https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/columbia/programs/assistance/angel-tree

The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival gets underway Friday, November 15.

The craft show features Southern Artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

November 15, 2019 – Fri. (10am – 9pm)

November 16, 2019 – Sat. (10am – 6pm)

November 17, 2019 – Sun. (11am – 5pm)

For event details just click here https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_christmas.shtml