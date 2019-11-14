A Devine Night Out, Christmas Classic Craft Show in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Let’s start our look at Local Living with a holiday tradition, happening Thursday, November 14.

Devine Street in Columbia is hosting the annual “Devine Night Out” .

The event offers shopping, special discounts and more.

More than 50 stores and restaurants on Devine Street will welcome guests from 5pm-8pm for the holiday event. For more information click here http://devinestreetcolumbiasc.com/

The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival runs Friday, November 15- Sunday November 17, 2019.

The craft show features Southern Artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

November 15, 2019 – Fri. (10am – 9pm)

November 16, 2019 – Sat. (10am – 6pm)

November 17, 2019 – Sun. (11am – 5pm)

For event details just click here https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_christmas.shtml

We are going international, but we’re not travelling far.

This is International Week at the University of South Carolina. Friday, November 15, is the International Festival on Greene Street.

The event features food from around the world, cultural dance performances, and listen international music.

The festival runs from 11am-2pm Friday November 15, 2019.