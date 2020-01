To give you an idea of how much has already burned in Australia, check out this picture. The fires have consumed 15 times more area than the California wild fires in 2018. And if you’re wondering if Global Warming is a significant contributor to this. It is. Here’s the statement from the Australian Academy of Sciences.

https://www.science.org.au/news-and-events/news-and-media-releases/statement-regarding-australian-bushfires