Democratic Presidential Candidates hold rallies across SC

Vote 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Democratic Presidential candidates are trying to rally voters and get their support for Saturday’s ‘First in the South’ Presidential Primary in South Carolina.

Several candidates are having events Friday, in the Midlands.

ABC Columbia’s Maria Szatkowski is live with the latest on the rallies.

At Allen University, Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer will hold a rally Friday at 6:30 pm.

Also Friday, at Finlay Park, Senator Bernie Sanders held his last campaign stop in South Carolina. Sanders had several speakers, such as Danny Glover, who got the crowd ready for his speech.

Sanders talked about his policies, such as Universal Health Care and Erasing student debt.

Sanders also talked about President Donald Trump’s stop Friday in Charleston, saying Trump should be more concerned over the growing Coronavirus threat.

Pete Buttigieg was also holding a final South Carolina rally Friday night near Irmo.