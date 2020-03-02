SC Democratic Party says SC Presidential Primary drew record numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Democratic Party says this year’s Presidential Primary was record breaking.

According to the South Carolina Democratic Party, 539,020 Democrats and Independents voted in the First in the South Presidential Primary, Saturday.

These numbers surpass the 2008 Presidential Primary, which held the previous record, by nearly 7,000 votes, say party officials.

In a release, State Democratic Party Chair, Trav Robertson Jr. said: “This is a monumental moment for Democrats in South Carolina. Voter turnout from this past weekend reflects what many of us already knew: South Carolinians have had enough. These numbers should scare Republicans, especially Trump’s lackeys like Lindsey Graham. “South Carolinians are clearly ready to send Lindsey home, re elect Joe Cunningham to Congress, take back the State Senate, and continue to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. It is now our responsibility to take advantage of this opportunity and put our candidates in a position to win this November.”