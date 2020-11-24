For the Health of It: Understanding Leukemia and potential treatments

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss Leukemia and the potential treatments with therapy

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, Cancer is the growth of abnormal cells in the body that cause destruction of normal and healthy cells. A cancer of blood forming tissue and bone marrow hinder the body‘s ability to fight infection. Many types of Leukemia exist and affect children and adults.

Cancer and side effects of cancer treatment can cause:

Pain Numbness and hypersensitivity in feet & hands

Swelling of lymph nodes (Lymphedema) Muscle Weakness

Joint stiffness and pain Fatigue Loss of endurance Loss of strength Decreased balance Emotional issues Depression Anger

An Integrative Occupational Therapist is trained to help you achieve good range of motion and flexibility. They also help you to decrease pain with manual therapy, CST, MFR treatment, aqua therapy, and progressive resistive exercises to increase strength and endurance.

Improve your health and wellness, as well as manage your symptoms and side effects of cancer treatment with our expert team of Integrative Occupation and Physical Therapists.

Please contact us with any questions at 803–359-1551 or visit us at www.vitalenergy.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook