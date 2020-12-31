For the Health if It: Using aqua therapy to heal

Tyler Ryan learns about the benefits of hydro therapy in the healing process from Hima Dalal

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – The goal of physical or occupational therapy is to get you better, quicker. Aquatic therapy, or hydro-therapy, is appropriate for patients of all ages, surgeries, and abilities. The list of patients who could benefit from aquatic therapy goes on and on – from athletes recovering from sports injuries, to the average patients with joint pain, to suffering from fibromyalgia patients, among many others.

According to Hima Dalal, Founder of Vital Energy Wellness, Hydrotherapy works in several ways. The water provides support for the body, which is beneficial for a patient who cannot tolerate weight-bearing activities or has joint pain. Additionally, the water provides resistance in all directions, which is utilized for strengthening exercises. Finally, the pressure of the water reduces swelling in the legs and feet, as well as reducing the perception of pain. This is especially true for anyone who has just undergone a corrective joint surgery, such as knee surgery.

With use of a Hydroworx, or other aqua therapy pool and underwater treadmill, patients who might only be able to walk 5 to 10 minutes on land can easily walk for 30 minutes under water. In water you experience buoyancy and weightlessness because only 25 to 35 percent of your body weight is present. Because of the buoyancy factor, aquatic therapy allows a patient to rehabilitate nearly pain-free. The water is maintained at a therapeutic temperature, between 88-92 degrees Fahrenheit, which increase blood flow to the muscles and is also soothing to the patient.

Aquatic therapy is extremely beneficial during early phases of your recovery since you can move without limping or compensation. Often during recovery from a knee surgery, patients compensate by placing more weight on their good knee while their post-surgical knee is healing. This could result in adverse effects in the good knee that may not have been present prior to the surgery.

Rehabilitation under water eliminates this tendency to compensate and therefore, is much more beneficial for both your knees and your body as a whole.

According to Leigh Catoe, after her shoulder surgery, she was making little progress at the traditional physical therapy clinic, however, she found aquatic therapy successful. “Pool therapy has a huge difference in my healing time. The warm water also helps tremendously to loosen the muscles in my shoulder,” she says.

In addition to benefits during post-surgical recovery, according to Dalal, aquatic therapy can also provide a less stressful means of weight loss and cardiac strengthening, which may be ordered by your doctor prior to surgery.

You can learn more about hydro therapy at www.vitalenergy.com

For the Health of It covers topics relating to overall health, including therapy, rehabilitation, unique treatment plans, and general health, overall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook