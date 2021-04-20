Gov. McMaster, SC Floodwater Commission launching the country’s largest single-day tree planting event on Earth Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One organization is looking to plant at least three million tree seeds across South Carolina on Earth Day. The South Carolina Floodwater Commission will kick off the POWERPLANTSC project at Governor Henry McMaster’s mansion this Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

“This will be the largest single-day tree planting event in American history,” said S.C. Floodwater Commission Chairman Tom Mullikin. “This event – a project of the S.C. Floodwater Commission – involves a broad coalition of public, private, and non-profit environmental partners which will not only raise awareness of the importance of trees to human and environmental health, but will aid in the mitigation of disastrous flooding which has plagued the Palmetto State since at least 2015 even before.”

Officials say all six of the state’s Scouts BSA councils will join the governor to help plant these seeds.