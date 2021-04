SC Floodwater Commission joins Gov. McMaster to kick off the country’s largest single-day tree planting event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Earth Day, the South Carolina Floodwater Commission is planting at least three million tree seeds across the state, as part of it’s Power Plant S.C. project. The project kicked off at the governor’s mansion Thursday morning.

Officials say this is the largest single-day tree planting event in American history.