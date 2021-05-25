Local authorities call on the community to donate blood in the Battle of the Badges this Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department issued a challenge for blood donations. They’re kicking off the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

You can join local law enforcement and firefighters in the blood drive this Friday. They’re hoping you will roll up your sleeves and donate the gift of life to those in need. The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Richland County Decker Center, and at the Charles Drew Wellness Center.

You can register at redcrossblood.org. Donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.