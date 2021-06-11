For the Health of It: Utilizing yoga to improve woman’s health

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss utilizing yoga for women's health

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Yoga, a three thousand year old tradition, as described by Maharishi Patanjali from India in his Yog Sutra is now part of conventional Physical and Occupational Therapy.

According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, yoga, which is practiced by 21 million Americans, is accepted as a healthcare approach to Integrative & Holistic Medicine according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Yoga incorporates meditations, breathing exercises, and self-reflection along with body alignment work and balance. It poses to enhance and promote physical, mental and spiritual health.

Research shows that yoga therapeutic exercises combined with traditional occupational and physical therapy treatment provides the ability to aid with multiple medical issues such as:

treating multiple muscles at one time

the potential for speeding up recovery

improving muscle flexibility

improving strength and endurance

improving neuromuscular re-education

a release of emotional trauma (or muscle memory) to facilitate core strength

With yoga postural alignment, one may have good energy flow in the muscles, and cells of the body, to enjoy ultimate good health and wellness. According to a person’s diagnosis, pain, injury or illness, yoga exercises are modified by the Yoga, Occupational and/or Physical Therapist for living life to the fullest – to work, play and perform activities of daily living.

You can learn more from Hima Dalal, who has over 37 years of practice at himandalal@gmail.com.