For the Health of It: Work injury rehab

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss work related injury rehab

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) -Physical and occupational therapy offers a comprehensive evaluation to injured workers to determine functional limitations and pain, according to Hima Dalal.

Therapists also perform evaluations to assess job requirements and individuals’ ability to safely return to work. They treat patients to decrease pain, improve range of motion, strength, and teach patients correct body mechanics. Injured workers returning back to work is helpful for both employees and employers. All occupations have some form of hazard, so pre-employment screening, work space evaluations, and workplace recommendations performed by PTs and OTs can be very valuable to prevent injuries. Work-related overuse injuries are common in jobs

which require repetitive tasks and when people use poor body mechanics, such as assembly workers, skilled workers, dentists, surgeons, hair stylists, and construction workers to name a few.

Occupational and physical therapists can do work specific job evaluations and functional capacity evaluations (FCEs) for worker’s safety. If you have a work injury due to an accident, overuse, or post-surgery, you can receive PT/OT treatment to return back to work safely and in a timely manner. For further details or questions, contact Hima Dalal, OTR/L at hdalal@corahealth.com.

To decrease your work stress, visit ‘Hima Dalal Integrative Health’ on Facebook to practice free guided mediation.