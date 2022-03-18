For The Health of It: 5 ways to instantly feel more confident

Tyler Ryan spoke with Empowerment Coach Ali Sempek about ways to quickly boost your self confidence

COLUMBIA SC / OMAHA NB (WOLO) — Many people are told that the way to get into shape, and feel good about yourself is to exercise to the point of exhaustion, limit the amount of food you eat, or avoid things you enjoy all together, all with the hope of building self confidence.

Empowerment Coach Ali Sempek takes a different approach to living a healthy lifestyle. Yes, she goes to the gym, when she wants to, she eats ice cream, when she wants to, and she feels amazing about herself because of it, and according to Coach Ali, you can too.

Coach Ali, as she is known to her clients, and on her very popular Instagram page, joined Tyler Ryan to talk about 5 simple ways to instantly boost your self confidence.

Coach Ali suggests these practices:

Affirmations – power of mindset shifts, thoughts create our feelings – create our actions – create our end results

Movement – find what you enjoy doing, what feels good to your body

Fashion – Dress for the body you have and make it fun, you’ll feel more confident and more comfortable

Fuel Yourself – nourishment and satisfaction, when you feed yourself with energy builders, you’re hormones are evened out

Support – the people and environments that build your life, build you into who you become

You can learn more about Coach Ali, and even connect with her on her webpage.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook