For The Health Of It: What does an OT Do?

Tyler Ryan learns about the occupational theripist's overall role in healthcare

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — April is Occupational Therapy month, celebrating the 127,000 practicing OT in the United States alone.

According to CORA Health’s Hima Dalal, occupational therapy is a global health care profession. It involves the use of assessment and intervention to develop, recover and maintain the skills needed for daily living, work life balance, and recreational activity for a meaningful quality of life.

Occupational therapists help patients of all ages with a variety of different predicaments. We use evidence-based intervention and adaptation to improve your physical and mental development to help you live your life with meaning occupational independence.

Occupational therapist, or O.T.’s, work in many different settings, for example nursing homes, Alzheimer’s care centers, mental health facilities, assisted living facilities and many more. Occupational therapists want to intervene to decrease pain and increase muscle strength, range of motion, and cognitive skills to integrate their senses.

