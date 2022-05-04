Fill your belly, your heart, and help raise money for the LLS

Tyler Ryan learns about the Taco Tailgate for Leukemia and Lymphoma research

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Each year, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosts their Man/Woman of The Year, where each candidate is tasked with raising money for research and treatments of this often deadly affliction. The LLS also asks students to compete in the appropriately named Student of the Year competition.

This year, in Lexington, one of the candidates knows the struggles with Leukemia, all too well, as he is living with the blood disease every day. Brandon Sox, who was diagnosed several years ago, as seen friends lose their battle, and so the mission is all too important.

Sox has partnered with Suki Patel, owner of the Salsarita’s in Lexington and West Columbia, for a Taco Tailgate on May 5 (Cinco DE Mayo). According to Patel, people can reserve their taco box, which is designed to feed a family of five…or just one certain Weatherman…with the proceeds going directly to the LLS Student of the Year campaign.

You can reserve your box and learn about donating directly:

You can learn more about Brandon and the other candidates for the Midlands Student of the Year competition here: https://studentsoftheyear.org/soy-candidates/5786

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook