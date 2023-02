FDA considers approval of post-partum depression pill

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration is considering approval of a post-partum depression pill to be available to women in the U.S.

The medicine known as Zuranolone, is an antidepressant that is only taken for two weeks and targets receptors which control signaling in the central nervous system.

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen the FDA could approve the new medication by August