For the Health of It: “We are biologically wired for connection”

Tyler Ryan learns about couples counseling from Jill Smith

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – “We are all biologically wired for connection,” says Jill Smith with Jill Smith and Associates. Since the bond we make with our parents, we are designed to have a safe person, or people. This is the root of success for couples counseling, according to Smith.

She joined Tyler Ryan to discuss the benefits of couples counseling, For the Health of It.

