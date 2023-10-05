For the Health of It: Making the right Medicare selections

Tyler Ryan learns about the importance of reviewing Medicare

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Each fall, people have the change to review, and possibly change their heath insurance, and that not only goes for employees, or are part of the marketplace, but also with Medicare.

Jenna Deckard from Bankers Life says that there are some important reasons to ensure that you have the right parts or specific coverages selected. This can include co-pays, and prescriptions. “It is important to shop around because you can save a lot of money,” she says.

