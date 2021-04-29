For the Health of It: Understanding Plantar fasciitis

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss a very common foot pain issue

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Plantar fasciitis is a very painful condition of the feet. Plantar fasciitis is the inflammation of a thick band of tissue connecting the heel to the ball of the foot and provides support for the arch of the foot.

According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, common symptoms include heel pain, foot pain, stiffness, burning of the feet, inability to weight bear on feet. This condition can happen to athletes and non-athletes.

The most common causes can be flat feet, high arch, and prolonged use of the wrong foot wear. Athletes that avoid proper stretching techniques, have repetitive injuries to their ankles or knees and compensate with poor body mechanics while walking, have surgery on their feet, have arthritis, fracture bones in the feet, or have sudden weight gain are more likely to get plantar fasciitis.

Physical and Occupational therapists are trained to evaluate and treat plantar fasciitis in order to help patients to return to their favorite activities and have functional mobility without pain.

Myofascial release, stretching, strengthening, manual therapy, electro-modalities, low level laser treatment, cryotherapy, calf stretching exercises, using theraband and a tennis ball rolling exercises under the feet, and aquatic therapy with an underwater treadmill can all be helpful treatments. Alternative therapies like crystal myofascial release, trigger point dry needling and cupping are effective in treating muscular tension, spasm, inflammation and stiffness in plantar fasciitis.

