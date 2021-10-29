For the Health of It: Cerebral palsy rehabilitation

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss Cerebral palsy rehabilitation with physical therapy

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Cerebral palsy is a childhood disability affecting function and development. Cerebral palsy, or CP, is a term that describes a group of disorders affecting development of movement and posture.

According to Hima Dalal, this disorder affects the development of movement and posture that is believed to arise from disturbances in the fetal or infant brain. Individuals with CP may experience motor disorder, musculoskeletal problems, disturbances of sensation, perception, cognition, communication, behavior, and at times epilepsy too. These injuries to the brain can also cause stroke, trauma, or loss of oxygen.

Dalal says that rehab specialists and/or team members will help coordinate care for these individuals in order to assist them with the therapy needed to make them functional with assistive devices for their joints, functional seating, mobility devices, and strengthening exercises as needed to prevent contracture in involved joints in their growing years. A physical therapist is a movement expert who will help people with CP to improve their physical and functional independence with modification. Occupational therapists help children control movement and coordination in their hands which can help with writing, eating, dressing, and other routine tasks.

Teams of PTs and OTs will also help with any bracing needs. Aqua therapy has proven to be very helpful to help decrease spasticity, or increased muscle tone in upper and lower extremity. For further questions or info call or email Hima Dalal @ hdalal@corahealth.com or visit

the Hima Dalal Integrative Health Facebook page.