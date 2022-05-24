Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discussed the declaration of Meditation Day in south Carolina

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is now a new way to celebrate the positive impacts of meditation, as the South Carolina State Senate declared May 10, 2022 as Peace, Harmony, Wellness, and Occupational Therapy Day. Hima Dalal explained to Tyler Ryan that Senator Mia McLeod made the proclamation, based on Dalal’s forty-one years of teaching meditation to the community.

Here is a copy of the proclamation: