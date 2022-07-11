For the Health of It: Protecting your lungs

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss lung health

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – If you have a lung condition, a multidisciplinary approach to pulmonary rehabilitation will be very effective for one’s wellbeing. According to CORA Health’s Hima Dalal, a pulmonary team consists of a physical therapist, occupational therapist,

dietician, caretaker, and a family member. The O.T. and P.T. will provide a customized plan to improve overall strength, endurance, breathing, muscle strength, posture, nutrition, and home life. There are also techniques that one can practice helping one’s homelife like having modified home aid devices, an E.C.P., proper ergonomics, yoga, and meditation.

A few chronic respiratory diseases are COPD, lung cancer, chronic bronchitis, and chronic allergies. Post-Covid lung damage can also affect your wellness and independent activities of daily living which

also affects your ability to do self-care, homemaking, functional mobility, and the ability to take part in a meaningful occupation for one’s lifestyle.

OT’s will not only improve a person’s ability to use their breathing muscles more effectively but improve the O2 level for something like their functional activity. But people can also be taught energy conservation, task simplification techniques, relaxation, mindfulness meditation techniques to consume less O2 and save it for meaningful activity. An O.T.’s intervention will help patients stay independent in their A.D.L. and homemaking needs and help them to live life meaningfully to work, play, and do self-care.

For any further questions please contact Hima Dalal at hdalal@corahealth.com or visit and like Hima Dalal Integrative Health on Facebook to experience the benefits of guided meditation.