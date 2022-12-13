For the Health of It: Reducing Holiday Stress

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss ways to reduce the stress of the Holidays

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – It is no secret that with all the fun, family, parties, cheer, and everything else that comes with the Holidays, stress is also paramount. CORA Health’s Hima Dalal has some easy techniques to take a moment and reduce the stress.

Dalal says that breathing through yoga is a powerful tool to help alleviate stress and anxiety. When stressed, our breath gets short and shallow, which is a sign that you are in fight or flight mode. Deep, focused breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system reducing anxiety and putting you in a calmer zone.

There are 5 types of simple yoga breathing techniques that will help you stay in emotional regulation.

1. Nostril cleansing

Close your right nostril. Breath out and in through your left nostril. Do the same with the opposite side. Take slow and steady breaths. Repeat 5 times

2. Alternate nostril breathing

Close your left nostril. Take a deep breath through your right nostril. Now. Close your right nostril and breath out through your left nostril for as long as you can. Breath in through your left nostril and breath

out through your right nostril. Repeat 5 cycles.

3. Deep breathing(Deergha Swanson)

Breath slowly envisioning your lungs filling up from bottom to top. Now, breathe out slowly and for as long as you can. Empty your lungs fully. You will feel you are also emptying your stomach.

4. Rapid Exhalation (Kapala Bhati)

Take a deep breath in. Forcefully expel air from your lungs while tensing your abdominal muscles. Do this several times until you feel all air is out of your lungs.

5. Final Relaxation (Savasana)

Lie in a reclining position or sit upright in a calm and peaceful manner. Close your eyes. Connect with your normal breath, and count one breath in, one breath out – make it slow and rhythmic.

Note: notice how the breathing exercises make you feel. If you feel lightheaded at any moment, return to normal breathing. Before including these exercises in your daily routine, please consult your doctor.

For any questions, please contact Hima Dalal at hdalal@corahealth.com or visit and like Hima Dalal Integrative Health on Facebook to experience the benefits of guided meditation.