For the Health of It: Understanding Meningitis

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss this potentially fatal affliction

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Meningitis is a serious infection of the brain, which can be caused by bacteria, fungi or viruses. According to CORA’s Hima Dalal, it can cause an infection of the membrane that surrounds the brain & spinal cord.

Dalal says that it can be caused in several different ways, including sharing drinks, or living in close conditions such as college dorms. Other ways to be exposed are in ponds with stagnant water or mosquitos, or even chemical exposure.

She says that the symptoms can include:

• Severe headache

• Sudden high fever

• Stiff neck

• Confusion

• Nausea/vomiting

• Rapid breathing

• Sleepiness

• Shivering

• Cold hands & feet

• Rash

• Joint pain of limbs

There can also be secondary complications, such as

1. Muscle weakness

2. Poor balance & coordination

3. Generalized weakness

4. Fall risk

5. Decreased self-care, ADL, homemaking, work duties

6. Decreased cognitive functions:

6.1. Memory loss

6.2. Mental fatigue

6.3. Inability to multitask

6.4. Decreased focus/ attention span

Dalal says that often, treatments include a trip to the ICU, however after being released there are several outpatient treatments, including steroids, antibiotics, fluids, rest, and of course PT / OT.

She says that Physical Therapists & Occupational Therapists are trained to perform evaluations for physical & mental disabilities causing a decline in physical limitation or cognitive impairment &

help you recover to gain control over your strength, endurance, and coordination to safely gain independence with self-care, ADL, homemaking, work, & recreational so you can live your life

to the fullest.

Occupational Therapy will also help you with your cognitive rehabilitation, meditation, relaxation, & yoga stretches as needed. For any further questions contact Hima Dalal at Himandalal@gmail.com or hdala@corahealth.com & join Hima Dalal Integrative Health Facebook page to learn & experience.