For the Health of It: Treating chronic pain

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss the causes and treatments of chronic pain

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Chronic pain is described as pain that lasts longer than 3 months is called chronic pain and can occur in all body parts. It interferes with daily life & leads to loss of functions, range of motion, strength, mobility, independence with ADLs, homemaking duties, and social life. Chronic pain can also affect your job, earnings, and productivity, which can lead to depression, anxiety, or other mental and emotional health issues as well as your sleep.

Common Types of Chronic Pain

• Arthritis

• Joint pain

• Back pain

• Neck pain

• Cancer pain

• Post-injury

• Post-surgery

• Myofascial pain

• Fibromyalgia pain

• Neurogenic pain

• Migraine

According to Cora Health’s Hima Dalal, chronic pain can be treated very effectively by a team of Occupational & Physical Therapists, medical doctors, and family support. Physical & Occupational Therapists are trained to evaluate

& use modalities such as electrical stimulation, laser treatment, biofeedback, aqua therapy, manual therapy, yoga, meditation, myofascial release, and in some instances Reiki and energy treatment.

She points out that lifestyle modifications for pain management will also help those with chronic pain to have a better quality of life & more independence to live life to the fullest.

Contact your nearest OT/PT clinic for a free screening.

Yoga, mindfulness, and meditation are also powerful tools to improve agility and focus. To learn and practice meditation & for all other questions contact himadalalintegrativehealth@gmail.com or hdalal@corahealth.com or visit our Facebook page at Hima Dalal Integrative Health & take advantage of live mindfulness meditation.