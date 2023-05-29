For the Health of It: Trigger points

Tyler Ryan discusses causes and treatments of trigger points

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — About 23 million people, or 10% of the US population, have one or more chronic disorders of the musculoskeletal system. These disorders are the leading cause of long-term disability.

According to CORA Health’s Hima Dalal, myofascial pain syndrome is a common painful muscle disorder caused by trigger points in the body. Trigger points are extremely sore areas that present as rope-like bands throughout the

body. They can also present as painful lumps of hardened fascia. Trigger points can occur at single or multiple points as a result of myofascial pain syndrome or fibromyalgia. Trigger points can arise within the fascia muscles, skin, ligaments, bone lining, or other body tissues.

They can occur in response to stress, poor posture, muscle overuse, whiplash, trauma, bruises, muscle strains, or joint problems. Occupational & Physical Therapists are trained to evaluate and treat those suffering with myofascial trigger points using myofascial release treatment, manual therapy, active assisted range of motion & stretching exercises. Therapists can utilize tools when performing manual trigger point release such as knobbers, acupressure gadgets, tennis balls, & thermal or electrical modalities.

Guided meditation and yoga can be very helpful in attaining good functional range of motion & activity strength without pain & can aid in reducing stressors that cause trigger points.

Reach out to your nearest Occupational or Physical Therapist for a free screening if you are experiencing symptoms of trigger points.