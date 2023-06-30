For the Health of It: The power of ancient healing

Tyler Ryan learns about the art of Reiki from Hima Dalal

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Reiki is ancient laying Hands healing technique. According to Hima Dalal, Reiki is gentle and safe natural healing modality used by Occupational Therapist ,Health care Practitioner to relive many ailments, including:

Pain

Anxiety

Stress

Injury-car Accidents

Bone Healing

Chronic Pain

Cancer Pain

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Children & Adults with Mental Health challenges

PTSD

Birthing injury in children

Women’s health

Pelvic floor Dysfunction

TMJ

Memory, focus, dementia, Alzheimer’s

Palliative Therapy

Relationship improvement and more

Reiki activates normal healing process to restore physical, emotional, mental wellbeing and alignment. Reiki also increases your spiritual awareness to improve your ability to practice mindfulness meditation

This complementary healing modality balances, harmonizes and heals a persons body minds and overall health.

For more information, contact Hima Dalal Integrative, himadalalintegrativehealth@gmail.com