For the Health of It: The power of ancient healing
Tyler Ryan learns about the art of Reiki from Hima Dalal
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Reiki is ancient laying Hands healing technique. According to Hima Dalal, Reiki is gentle and safe natural healing modality used by Occupational Therapist ,Health care Practitioner to relive many ailments, including:
Pain
Anxiety
Stress
Injury-car Accidents
Bone Healing
Chronic Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Children & Adults with Mental Health challenges
PTSD
Birthing injury in children
Women’s health
Pelvic floor Dysfunction
TMJ
Memory, focus, dementia, Alzheimer’s
Palliative Therapy
Relationship improvement and more
Reiki activates normal healing process to restore physical, emotional, mental wellbeing and alignment. Reiki also increases your spiritual awareness to improve your ability to practice mindfulness meditation
This complementary healing modality balances, harmonizes and heals a persons body minds and overall health.
For more information, contact Hima Dalal Integrative, himadalalintegrativehealth@gmail.com