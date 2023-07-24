For the Health of It: Understanding IBS

Tyler Ryan speaks with Hima Dalal about IBS symptoms and treatments

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a group of symptoms that occur together. Repeated abdominal pain, cramping, diarrhea, constipation, nausea, reflux, generalized fatigue, chronic pain, inflammation, joint pain are most common symptoms that occur. At times this leads to anxiety, depression, addiction to pain meds, decline in good health ,wellness ,weight loss, social deprivation, work and affects your relationship.

Visceral Manipulation with MFR, Accu Yoga, Mindfulness Meditation, Crystal MFR (Hima Dalal’s own technique ) helps relieve pain, cramping, Good blood flow and stress Relief. Help yourself and your lifestyle to live life to fullest.

We can do Telehealth evaluation or in person evaluation and treatment or find Integrative Specialist in your area.

You can email Hima at Himadalalintegrativehealth@gmail.com.