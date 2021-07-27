Nathaniel Rowland found guilty of the murder of Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The jury returned with their verdict in the trial for the murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019. The jury found Nathaniel Rowland guilty of kidnapping and guilty of the murder of Josephson. Rowland was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Samantha Josephson was killed on March 29, 2019.

The University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district without checking its license plate or having the driver say her name, authorities said. She then was trapped in the vehicle because Rowland had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside, authorities said.

Investigators later found the victim’s blood and cellphone in Rowland’s black Chevrolet Impala, along with bleach, window cleaner and cleaning wipes. Her body was discovered in woods off a dirt road in Clarendon County about 65 miles away with wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot.

Rowland has been in the Richland County jail since his arrest a day after Josephson disappeared. He was denied bond last summer.

Josephson’s death drew national attention to the safety of ride-hailing services and prompted some changes. South Carolina lawmakers enacted a measure that requires drivers to make license plate numbers visible in the front of their vehicles and creates criminal penalties for people who impersonate ride-hailing drivers.

